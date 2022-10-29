The Robertsons: Family, Faith and Ducks

Not Available

Duck Dynasty is a hugely popular American reality television series on the A&E network that has taken America by storm. The Robertson family are a loveable bunch, and their daily lives centre around their strong core beliefs of faith, family and ducks. Their duck commander business manufactures and sells duck call products worldwide. From the swamps of Louisiana to the red carpets of Hollywood, the Robertson family is as polarizing as the come. Their philosophy on life is simple, and is the main draw for many of their fans that see the show as good old wholesome entertainment. Since airing, Duck Dynasty has broken several ratings records, claiming the throne from popular shows such as Survivor, The Housewife Series, and The Kardashians. Join us as we take you through the journey of the Robertson family. From their humble beginnings, to their record breaking reality show. We invite you too....Meet The Robertsons.