A great war has just finished and the dust is settling across a vast wasteland when a giant robot, finds himself wandering, lost and alone. Luckily, he stumbles into a tiny, hapless robot who has lost his memory and is now stuck with his new companion. Together, the pair decide to journey across the desert in search of Ram, the creator of all robots, to learn more about themselves. Along the way, the pair quickly become close friends as an array of adventures and mishaps teach them that where you belong is wherever you are happiest and that to learn who you are, you just need to listen to your heart. A fun, lively and heart-warming adventure, The Robot Giant is a vibrant animation perfect for all family!