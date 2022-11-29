The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: In Concert: Encore

Not Available

Each year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors rock music's pioneering figures during a prestigious black-tie ceremony. As the Hall of Fame enters its third decade, it's these singular induction ceremonies-featuring the biggest names in classic rock from the '60s, '70s and '80s-that have become nearly as epic as the artists they celebrate. This 2 Blu-ray Disc set features poignant reunions, moving and often hilarious induction speeches, and 44 iconic performances. Among the highlights from the 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 induction ceremonies: · The legendary Canadian power trio Rush performing fiery classics Tom Sawyer and The Spirit of Radio for their fervent fans. · Red Hot Chili Peppers leading a searing all-star jam session of Higher Ground anchored by Slash and Ron Wood.