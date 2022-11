Not Available

It all happened on May 25, 1992 at a place called Cowboy Boogie in Anaheim, California. Stephen King, writer of "Misery" and "Cujo", syndicated columnist Dave Barry, cartoonist and creator of "The Simpsons" Matt Groening, and ten more best-selling authors took to the stage for a charity concert and performed ten rock 'n roll classics for an audience from the literary community. Filmed live, The Rock Bottom Remainders video brings this chapter of literary and music history home.