The Rocket from Calabuch

Teacher Hamilton, a navie wise who thought bombs were good for humanity, when found out his mistake, runned away and took with him his inventions. He hided in Calabuch, a beautifull town where people still believe in humor and friendship and wait death as an old friend who comes without rush.
|Edmund Gwenn
|Prof. Jorge Serra Hamilton
|Valentina Cortese
|Eloisa, the Schoolmistress
|Juan Calvo
|Matías
|Franco Fabrizi
|Langosta
|Félix Fernández
|Don Felix
|Francisco Bernal
|Crescencio
View Full Cast >