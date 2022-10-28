Not Available

The Rocket from Calabuch

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Águila Films

Teacher Hamilton, a navie wise who thought bombs were good for humanity, when found out his mistake, runned away and took with him his inventions. He hided in Calabuch, a beautifull town where people still believe in humor and friendship and wait death as an old friend who comes without rush.

Cast

Edmund GwennProf. Jorge Serra Hamilton
Valentina CorteseEloisa, the Schoolmistress
Juan CalvoMatías
Franco FabriziLangosta
Félix FernándezDon Felix
Francisco BernalCrescencio

