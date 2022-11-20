Not Available

With Mac Turner in the coveted lead role of Frank, the deviously flamboyant pan-sexual scientist from Transsexual Transylvania, The Rocki Whore Picture Show: A Hardcore Parody will lead you to absolute pleasure. As the awkward and out of step "hero" Brad, Rocco Reed appears opposite Wicked Girl Jessica Drake, who portrays the sweet and naive Janet. In the supporting cast, Frank's macabre minion Stiff Staff is embodied by Randy Spears, while Nicki Hunter essays the role of the flame-tressed Vagina. Wicked Girl Alektra Blue is on board as Euphoria, a groupie and lover of Frank, while Frank's Amazonian creation "Rocki" is personified by blonde Euro-sex sensation Puma Swede. In a fun twist, Wicked Girl Kaylani Lei teams up with Annie Cruz to personify two new characters - Mona and Lisa.