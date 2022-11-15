The Rockville Slayer

Not Available

A series of small-town murders with no apparent connection leads two detectives towards a horrific discovery in this terrifying tale starring Linnea Quigley, Robert Z'Dar and Joe Estevez, and directed by Marc Selz. When two young couples are viciously murdered in the small town of Rockville, the police are baffled and the citizens are terrified. Now, as the body count continues to mount and police investigation hits a standstill, it's up to two detectives to find the missing link and bring the murderous madman to justice