Not Available

In the heart of the Northern Rockies, one 500-mile stretch of highway connects the West's most renowned blue-ribbon trout streams. It also passes through some of America's most spectacular scenery-jagged peaks, bewitching deserts, shimmering waters in pristine forests - a region that draws anglers from all over the world to settings that restore the soul. "The Rocky Mountain Fly Highway" is a one-hour documentary narrated by Tom Skerritt, written by Tim Woodward, directed by Tom Hadzor and produced by Wide Eye Productions. The program follows U.S. Highway 20 as it passes through some of the best fly fishing waters in the world. Shot on location in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Oregon, it is a visual feast of scenic beauty. You don't have to fly fish to love "The Rocky Mountain Fly Highway."