The Rocky Road to Ruin

Not Available

The hero, Handsome Harry, is poor, honest, hard-working and pure as the driven snow. The villain, first cousin to Sniveley Whiplash, is deceitful, mean, contrary, selfish and a down-right ornery cuss who would steal and hock his mother's false teeth. The pretty heroine is, at best, fickle and a front-running gold-digger but Harry is smitten with her and yearns for her hand in holy matrimony, but she opts to marry the villain and his money-bags. Years go by and Hero continues to study and work hard in the hopes his fair lady will become his. More years go by, and all concerned are aged with gray, and the heroine decides Handsome Harry is her man. The villain, takes up with young chorus girls for consolation.