The Rolex 24 at Daytona 2012: Presented by Continental Tire

Not Available

Produced by Mad Media and directed by the Martelli Brothers, the “The Rolex 24 at Daytona: Presented by Continental Tire” will leave you wanting more. Capturing the essence of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and featuring interviews with GRAND-AM regulars such as Max Papis, Ricky Taylor, Memo Rojas, and Patrick Dempsey along with veteran drivers such as Hurley Haywood. From sun down to sun up, the film whittles 24 hours into a 45 minute, action-packed program filled with driver insight and a behind-the-scenes look at the 50th running of one of the most recognized races in all of motorsports.