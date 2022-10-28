Not Available

It is one of the most stirring animated films in the history of animation. In a simple, but powerful way Czekala presents a horror that happened in concentration camps – prisoners’ dread, humiliation and lost humanity. The everyday roll-call ends tragically because of prisoners’ “insubordination” in this black and white film. The Roll-Call crossed borders of what can be presented or not in animation. It is sometimes interpreted as a response to the trend of allegorical and philosophical films that dominated in Polish animation in 1960s.