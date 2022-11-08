The Roller Coasters of Cedar Point

Not Available

Known around the globe as the worldwide leader in roller coasters, Cedar Point is a coaster-lovers dream come true. Whether you crave the tallest and fastest scream machine in the universe, Top Thrill Dragster, high-tech thrills of Millennium Force, or the unpredictability of Raptor, Cedar Point has a coaster for you. This action-packed program will not only give you a brief history of the park's legendary coasters, but will actually give you a front-row seat on some of the best!