Bridges to Babylon Tour '97–98 by The Rolling Stones is a video from a concert which was filmed in St. Louis, Missouri 12-December-1997 during the Bridges to Babylon Tour 1997-1998. It features a single, massive oval video screen behind the band on the main stage, a stripped-down set on a small stage in the middle of the arena floor, and guest appearances by Dave Matthews ("Wild Horses") and Josh Redman.