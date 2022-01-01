Not Available

The Rolling Stones: Four Flicks – Arena Show

    18 January 2003 at Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY, USA "Street Fighting Man" "If You Can't Rock Me" "Don't Stop" "Monkey Man" "Angie" "Let It Bleed" "Midnight Rambler" "Thru and Thru" "Happy" "You Got Me Rocking" "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" "Honky Tonk Women" (with Sheryl Crow) "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" (B-stage) "When the Whip Comes Down" (B-stage) "Brown Sugar" (B-stage) "Jumpin' Jack Flash" Extras Band Commentaries: "Street Fighting Man" "Happy" "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" Sheryl Crow and the Stones Making the HBO Special Custom Setlist Select-a-Stone: "Honky Tonk Women" (Multi-angle) (Concert only)

