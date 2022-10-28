The Rolling Stones From the Vault: Live at Leeds 1982

Not Available

Rolling Stones fans have been gifted with a number of exciting and at least relatively rare releases culled from the Stones' supposed "vault" over the past several months, including The Rolling Stones: From the Vault - Hampton Coliseum - Live in 1981, The Rolling Stones: From the Vault - The Marquee - Live in 1971, The Rolling Stones: From the Vault — Hyde Park Live, 1969 and The Rolling Stones From the Vault: Live at the Tokyo Dome , and now one stop of the Stones' 1982 tour is documented in this extremely high energy show culled from a Roundhay Park in Leeds. This was a swan song of sorts for the band, at least from a live performance standpoint and at least for a while if not forever, and it seems that the boys wanted to go "out" on a high note of excitement. Mick is in a lather from virtually the get go here, strutting and posing in his inimitable way through a set that draws largely but not exclusively on the then recent Tattoo You.