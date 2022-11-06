The Rolling Stones: Live in Hyde Park

Not Available

There has never been a concert like it. There never could be again. It was July 5th 1969, two days after the death of guitarist Brian Jones, when half a million people gathered in Hyde Park to pay homage to the British group described as the greatest rock'n'roll band in the world. They were The Rolling Stones. The Stones in the Park is a vivid record of this momentous occasion. .. Play List: 1. Midnight Rambler 2. Satisfaction 3. I'm Free 4. I'm Yours She's Mine 5. Jumping Jack Flash 6. Honky Tonk Woman 7. Love In Vain 8. Sympathy For The Devil