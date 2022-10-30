The Rolling Stones: Some Girls - Live in Texas '78

1978

The Rolling Stones 1978 tour of the USA in support of that year's Some Girls album is considered by fans to be one of their very best. Filmed at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 18th, 1978, this concert is typical of the tour with the Rolling Stones delivering a raw, energetic performance in front of a crowd who are clearly loving the show. Many of the tracks from Some Girls are included in the live set with a sprinkling of Stones classics from earlier albums. Originally shot on 16mm film, the footage has been carefully restored and the sound remixed and remastered by Bob Clearmountain from the original multitrack tapes. This is undeniably the Rolling Stones at the peak of their form.