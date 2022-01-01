The Rolling Stones: Tokyo Dome

Not Available

Tokyo, Japan Friday, March 22, 2006 The set list 01. Intro 02. Jumping Jack Flash 03. Let's Spend The Night Together 04. She's So Cold 05. Oh No Not You Again 06. Sway 07. As Tears Go By 08. Tumbling Dice 09. Rain Fall Down 10. Night Time Is The Right Time 11. Band Introductions 12. This Place Is Empty 13. Happy 14. Miss You (to B-stage) 15. Miss you (on B-stage) 16. Rough Justice 17. Get Off Of My Cloud 18. Honky Tonk Women 19. Sympathy For The Devil 20. Paint It Black 21. Start Me Up 22. Brown Sugar 23. You Can't Always Get What You Want 24. Satisfaction