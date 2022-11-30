The Romance of Two Dianas

Not Available

Asmara is lucky to be married to Diana Wulandari, who is beautiful and wealthy. Inheritance lies ahead of him. But Asmara easily attracts women, as well as the sexy Diana Dwiyana. Soon, Diana becomes pregnant and asks Asmara to take responsibility. Apparently, she is the sister of an army colonel who would seek violent justice against him. But Diana Wulandari is also pregnant. As a gift, his father-in-law registers a new company and gives it to Asmara. Then Diana Dwiyana threatens to tell his wife of their affair. Terrified, Asmara hires Bakri, a hit man, to get rid of Diana Dwiyana. Then he disappears. During his flight, he meets a thug who tells him that the safest place to hide is in the prison. So Asmara makes trouble to go to jail. Due to his wit, Asmara even creates a new business inside prison and becomes the favorite inmate.