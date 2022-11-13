The Romancing Star 2

Not Available

Chow Yun Fat leaves his buddies Eric Tsang, Stanley Fung, and Nat Chan Bak Cheung to their own devices, so the first thing the trio do is get taken hostage in a bank robbery! The trio makes it onto TV, which equals instant celebrity, but the big station in town won't give them a job. Enter Andy Lau, who gives the guys their own talk show on a rival station, where they beat up their guests for being annoying. Meanwhile, a trio of comely females (including Elizabeth Lee and Carina Lau) move in next door, and the chase is on!