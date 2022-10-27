1975

The Romantic Englishwoman

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 1975

Studio

Dial Films

What is real and what is fiction? Faced with writer's block with his novel, Lewis Fielding turns to a film script about a woman finding herself after his wife Elizabeth returns from Baden Baden. She didn't quite find herself there but had a brief encounter in a lift with a German who says he is a poet. Now the German is in England, gets himself invited to tea where he claims he admires Fielding's books. Which one does he like the best? "Tom Jones." Amused at being confused with the other Fielding, the novelist works the German into the plot.

Cast

Michael CaineLewis
Helmut BergerThomas
Michael LonsdaleSwan
Béatrice RomandCatherine
Kate NelliganIsabel
Nathalie DelonMiranda

View Full Cast >

Images