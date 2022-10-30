The Romanticists

Not Available

Having won a Green Card lottery, Oscar, a young, Armenian actor, is about to leave his native country and follow his dreams in Hollywood. First though, he has to say goodbye to his friends and they head off into the countryside for a farewell party. But his plans for a fabulous feast followed by goodbye take an unexpected turn. Hope for the future in a young nation like Armenia mainly resides with the generations born after the independence, but what is it like in reality for those who have grown up with political chaos, poverty and war?