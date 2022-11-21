The Romantics

Not Available

The story of two people who love all things classically romantic. The first time he sees her, she's riding a vintage bike, in a skirt, with a baguette in the handlebar basket. The first time she sees him, he's driving a vintage car, smoking a pipe, and checking his pocket watch. As they become more and more infatuated with one another, they realize their respective need to impress the other by maintaining their position as Most-Romantic. And that competitiveness produces disastrous consequences.