The Ron Clark Story

Matthew Perry is real-life inspiration Ron Clark, a passionate and innovative teacher who leaves his small hometown to teach in one of Harlem's toughest schools. But to break through to this students, Clark must use unconventional methods, including his ground-breaking classroom rules, to drive them toward their potential.
|Matthew Perry
|Ron Clark
|Peggy Ashcroft
|Snowden School Principal
|Griffin Cork
|Hadley
|Ernie Hudson
|Principal Turner
|C.J. Jackman-Zigante
|Y'landa
|Melissa De Sousa
|Marissa Vega
View Full Cast >