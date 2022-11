Not Available

An extreme motocross safari! The Roof of Africa is one of the longest running extreme enduro races in the world. For over 40 years, this race has attracted the world's best motocross riders who compete each November in hopes of including this exclusive trophy to their cases. The Kingdom of Lesotho's landscapes, deep valleys, green hillsides and crystal mountain streams paint the perfect setting for a motocross race through the Maluti Mountains.