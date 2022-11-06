Not Available

The Roof of Japan

    Also known as The Roof of Japan, this film was touted as its country's first full-length "nature documentary." Following the tradition established by Disney's "True-Life Adventures," the film transports the viewers to the loftiest heights of Japan's mountain ranges. Here, the hardy residents struggle for survival against the elements, and do a pretty good job of it (after all, they've been there longer than the audience has!) Especially well handled are the sequences involving the animal denizens of the snow-capped regions. Filmed under the supervision of the Oomachi Alpine Museum, Shiron Samayahu was narrated by Masuji Ibuse (English-language prints have been subtitled).

