Victor Grach and Leonid Osadchy are dangerous criminals. Considering himself a strong and independent person, who is allowed everything, Victor wants to see his younger brother Shurka as well. And he, obeying the authority of Victor, becomes an involuntary participant in serious crimes and, in the end, is in the dock. A sentence is not passed for a long time, because it is important for a judge to understand the degree of guilt of each of the brothers, to get to the bottom of the truth, to find out what turned ordinary guys into robbers and killers.