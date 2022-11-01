The Room Nearby

Not Available

While Desperately searching for a room of her own, Eon-ju comes across a strange mansion. Its doors are always open and the homeless come in and out as they wish. She works as a personal tutor during the week, and as the manager of a small boarding house on the weekend. She finds a few monents of peace in that mansion, away from her harsh life, and encounters the owner Seok-hee. Rather than reproaching Eon-ju, Seok-hee lets her stay and rest at the mansion, even subscribing to study materials that Eon-ju sells.