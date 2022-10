Not Available

From the Institute of Legal Medicine, "The Room of Bones" follows several mothers from El Salvador who search for the remains of their children, who were disappeared amidst violence in their country. The film is a look at the twenty or more bodies that are received at the morgue on a monthly basis and remain unclaimed; the story of DNA with no name, or identifiable family, of bodies that became cadavers after being struck for belonging to a rival gang.