The Roomate Tour

Not Available

Michael Jackman's rental application looks good, in theory: good references, a solid rental history, no reports or incidents to speak of... all in all he's a solid candidate, and when Dante Colle and Jake Porter meet him and give him the house tour, they feel quite certain Michael is a guy they could live with successfully. Michael finds the two of them strange, but the house is fantastic and the rent is affordable, so when they come on to him and it becomes obvious his approval is contingent on his ability to satisfy them, Michael considers it for a moment and decides he could do a lot worse than scoring a sick house with two live in fuck buddies. There's only one slight problem: this may or may not be their actual house.