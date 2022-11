Not Available

When new found friends and roommates, Matt and Juwyne, get a third roommate, Blake. They at first try to get to know him, but he begins to seem weird. As the welcome week progresses they just keep finding out more and more crazy things about Blake. After so many things occur Matt and Juwyne decide that they cannot live with him for a whole year and that they must tell someone and get rid of him to make sure their freshman year is a good one.