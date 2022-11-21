The Rooster Trademark Paper

Not Available

This movie follows the efforts of three kids, coming from unprivileged families. They are small children with big hopes and dreams. Amir is a young boy who lives with his mother and sister. He sells newspapers to help his family with the daily expenses. One day, he reads a newspaper and decides to enter a painting competition. The name of the paper he is going to do his painting for, is "Rooster Trademark". Ali is Amir's best friend. His passion is football and he works in a bakery. Every day, between his jobs, he goes to a football field where young boys practice to become professional football players. Maryam is Amir's sister. She is a creative girl and dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Will the three manage to achieve their goals?