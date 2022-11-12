The Roots of the Mideast Conflict

Not Available

DVD #3 of Psalm.83: The Missing Prophecy Revealed, by Bill Salus; The present hostilities experienced in the Middle East between the Arabs and Jews can be traced to a disposition of hatred, originating almost four thousand years ago. In this teaching video, Bill Salus explains how the ancient family feuds between the Middle East patriarchs and matriarchs are the underlying roots of today's Arab-Israeli conflict. Find out what nations were formed from their loins and why their descendants still covet the rich content of father Abraham's unconditional covenant.