The Roots Present

Not Available

The most exciting live performance in Hip-hop. Filmed live at Manhattan's Webster Hall in June 2004! Songs include: Break You Off (The Roots), Can't Stop Won't Stop (Young Gunz), NOD Factor (Skillz), The Next Movement (The Roots), Friday Night (Young Gunz), What Would I Do (Jean Grae), Daily Bread (Martin Luther), Proceed (The Roots), Shook Ones (Mobb Deep), Clap (Jean Grae), 2003 Wrap Up (Skillz), Burn (Mobb Deep), Clones (Dice Raw, Mac Dub, Truck North, Skillz, Jean Grae, The Roots and more!)