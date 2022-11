Not Available

This is a documentary about George South, a 40-year veteran of professional wrestling and the man who Ric Flair once called "My favorite guy to work on TV". What drives a man like George to take on such a grueling travel schedule, work away from home most of the year and get in the ring with some of the meanest and toughest wrestlers on earth? We explore the answers in this gripping series featuring some of the greatest legends to ever lace a pair of boots.