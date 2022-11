Not Available

It's a Sanrio picture that feels partly like an anime art film and partly like a Warner Bros. cartoon. The film features some very creative imagery, a groovy 70's jazz score, and very little spoken dialogue. It's a story about a dog named Joe that falls in love with a rose and protects it from a mean spirited crow. There's some energetic Fritz Freeling style action. There's also some unexpectedly grim tragedy, not including the anticipated outcome, which does occur as expected.