A 1957 rehearsal film test for a dance film inspired by Pablo Picasso's 'Family of Saltimbanques'. Anna Sokolow can be seen on the lower left of the frame. Based on the script found in Shirley Clarke's collection, this looks to be a complete version of Ms. Sokolow's choreography for Act One of the film. Plot subtitles are taken from Shirley Clarke's script. Pierrot and Pierrette's duet transformed into Shirley Clarke's 1957 dance film 'A Moment in Love'.