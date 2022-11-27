The Rose That Swallowed Thorns

Not Available

College girl Jang-mi, has trouble coping after her break up with with Kyu-sik. She suffers from the relationship with her emotionally distant father and falls for a mid-aged man she encounters on a train. This she abandons because he's married, and wanders aimlessly into being a prostitute. Kyu-sik's harsh judgment when he finds out, leads to her overdose on sleeping pills. This results in her stay in a mental hospital where she may fall in love again. But can her dreams of married bliss happen, considering her past?