The Roswell Crash: Startling New Evidence

From the initial news of a "disk" being recovered in the desert to a scientific excavation of the 1947 crash site in Roswell, N.M., this documentary offers an account of what may be an event in the 20th century. Includes eyewitness interviews and new footage. Archaeologists from the University of New Mexico, in partnership with SCI FI Channel, set out to uncover physical evidence to help prove whether the claim of an extraterrestrial craft crash is science fiction or science fact.