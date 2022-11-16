Not Available

The Roswell Crash: Startling New Evidence

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    From the initial news of a "disk" being recovered in the desert to a scientific excavation of the 1947 crash site in Roswell, N.M., this documentary offers an account of what may be an event in the 20th century. Includes eyewitness interviews and new footage. Archaeologists from the University of New Mexico, in partnership with SCI FI Channel, set out to uncover physical evidence to help prove whether the claim of an extraterrestrial craft crash is science fiction or science fact.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images