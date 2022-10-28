The Rotten Link

Not Available

Welcome to the remote village of El Escondido and its too tight-knit community of idiot lumberjacks, over-age prostitutes, lascivious café owners and senile witches. But something is about to happen to make the residents turn on each other, something so primal it will shatter their unsettling closeness forever. You don’t have to go to Texas for a bloody massacre, try Argentina instead in this grisly and grossly funny black comedy from the director of MEMORY OF THE DEAD selected for the ‘Blood Window’ gala strand of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival that plunders both John Waters and Dario Argento.