Not Available

The Rounders

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Ben (Glenn Ford) and Marion (Henry Fonda) are two cowboys who make a meager living breaking wild horses. Their frequent employer Jim (Chill Wills), who always gets the better of them, talks them into taking a nondescript horse in lieu of some of their wages. Ben finds that the horse is un-rideable, he comes up with the idea of taking it to a rodeo and betting other cowhands they cannot ride it.

Cast

Glenn FordBen Jones
Henry FondaMarion \'Howdy\' Lewis
Hope HolidaySister
Chill WillsJim Ed Love
Edgar BuchananVince Moore
Kathleen FreemanAgatha Moore

View Full Cast >

Images