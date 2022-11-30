The Rover Story

Not Available

From the Rover Safety Bicycle in 1885 to the last Rover cars in 2005, this documentary traces the turbulent history of this famous British motor manufacturer. Many ex-Rover engineers are interviewed to help tell the story and also to get those historic anecdotes that can only be revealed by the people who were present at the time. In addition to the Rover personnel, owners of significant Rover models relate the history, before Rover historian James Taylor, concludes to tell the final collapse of MG Rover.