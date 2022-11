Not Available

Renowned pianist and composer Duke Ellington has long been considered jazz royalty, his talent an inspiration to many musicians in the genre who followed in his footsteps. It's fitting, then, that he's known for "The Queen's Suite," a breathtaking piece of music he penned when he was inspired by Queen Elizabeth after meeting her in 1957. This video documents the debut public performance of the song, which puts Ellington's genius in full display.