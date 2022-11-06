The Royal Scoundrel

Not Available

Award-winning actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai shows his playful comic side in Royal Scoundrel, a winning action-comedy co-starring the divine Jacklyn Wu Chien Lien. Tony Leung is "Beach Boy", a maverick cop whose unorthodox and incompetent ways are frowned upon by his uptight superiors. His inept partner Mrs. Chow (Ng Man Tat, not playing a female) isn't much help, and is more concerned with taking care of his many, many children. On a routine stakeout, Beach Boy and Mrs. Chow rescue a lovely Mainland girl named Ah Yuk (Jacklyn Wu), who was previously abused by her criminal uncle. Ah Yuk has nowhere to go, so she moves in with Beach Boy, who has no idea how to deal with a beautiful, helpful female presence in his dingy bachelor pad. But if he's not careful, the dashing new police lieutenant (Waise Lee) will end up stealing her heart! Can the Beach Boy get it together?