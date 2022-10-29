Not Available

Based on the best-selling children's book, The Ruby Princess Runs Away is a fun-filled musical is packed with magical creatures, rollicking comedy, and delightful songs. While the great wizard Gallivant scours the Jewel Kingdom to find the Runaway Princess, the evil Darklings and their leader Princess Rudgrin plot to take over her throne. Only Princess Roxanne and her new friends (some loyal gnomes and a very special dragon) can stop them. If you like action-packed fairy tales about spunky princesses that would rather climb a tree than rule a kingdom, this is the show for you.