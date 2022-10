Not Available

THE RUGBY PLAYER is a feature-length documentary focusing on the unique bond between a mother and son and how it was ultimately strengthened by tragedy. The film explores the lives of Mark Bingham, one of the passengers of United Flight 93 on 9/11, and his mother, Alice Hoagland, a former United Airlines flight attendant. THE RUGBY PLAYER illuminates a personal story of love, loss and what it means to be a hero.