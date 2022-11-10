Not Available

The Rules of the Game

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

La Nouvelle Edition Francaise

Considered one of the greatest films ever made, The Rules of the Game (La règle du jeu), by Jean Renoir, is a scathing critique of corrupt French society cloaked in a comedy of manners in which a weekend at a marquis’ country château lays bare some ugly truths about a group of haut bourgeois acquaintances. The film has had a tumultuous history: it was subjected to cuts after the violent response of the premiere audience in 1939, and the original negative was destroyed during World War II; it wasn’t reconstructed until 1959.

Cast

Paulette DubostLisette, sa camériste
Mila ParélyGeneviève de Marras
Odette TalazacMadame de la Plante
Claire GérardMadame de la Bruyère
Anne MayenJackie, nièce de Christine
Lise ElinaRadio-Reporter

