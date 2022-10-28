Not Available

Spotlighting twenty-six of the most exciting and provocative artists working today, The Run Up is a riveting documentary that features interviews with a variety of influential fine artists, graffiti writers, street artists, designers and photographers, all of whom are making their mark on today's contemporary art scene. The film is composed of one-on-one interviews with each artist in which the artists tell the stories of their personal journeys in finding their artistic styles as well as how they went about creating space for themselves within the art-world. According to the filmmakers, "This film is a platform for artists to display their personal thoughts and creative philosophies."