The Runner from Ravenshead

The Pilgrim's Progress meets The Little Rascals in this engaging story that features an all-child cast. After a daring escape from Ravenshead Prison, Sam must outrun the relentless wardens. Thankfully, the City of Refuge Guide Service is there to help her to freedom, but with every guide already busy, the accident-prone janitor, Henry, gets his long-awaited first assignment. Join Sam and Henry as they experience hair-breadth escapes, hilarious mishaps, and a climactic pursuit in this action-packed adventure that features a unique, all-children cast.