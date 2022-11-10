1987

The Running Man

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 12th, 1987

Studio

Braveworld Productions

By 2017, the global economy has collapsed and American society has become a totalitarian police state, censoring all cultural activity. The government pacifies the populace by broadcasting a number of game shows in which convicted criminals fight for their lives, including the gladiator-style The Running Man, hosted by the ruthless Damon Killian, where “runners” attempt to evade “stalkers” and certain death for a chance to be pardoned and set free.

Cast

Arnold SchwarzeneggerBen Richards
Richard DawsonDamon Killian
Maria Conchita AlonsoAmber Mendez
Yaphet KottoWilliam Laughlin
Jim BrownFireball
Jesse VenturaCaptain Freedom

